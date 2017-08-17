UPDATE: Missing Juvenile From Boone County Found Safely

UPDATE (8/17/17 4 p.m.):



The Boone County Sheriff's Office say they have located Jada Breann Sloan and that she is in safe condition.

ORIGINAL (8/17/17 11:02):

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Boone County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen.

Police said that Jada Breann Sloan, 12, ran away from home and was last seen wearing dark jeans and pink tie dye shirt in the Newport area of Boone County.

She was described as being 5'3" tall and 105 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

If you have any information, please contact the Boone County Sheriff's Office at 304-369-9913.