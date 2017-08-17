High School Football Preview: Lincoln

In their nine-win season last fall, players like Chase Riley, Dustin Marks and Anthony Kellar helped the Cougars make school history. But those players were all seniors, and now, Rob Hawkins and the Cougars must replace 11 starters as they prepare to make another playoff run.

"To make the playoffs two years in a row is huge for us, but we have more steps to take if we want to be an elite program," said Hawkins. "We know that, and that's why we think this year is so big for us, because we did lose a great group of seniors that aren't easily replaced, but good programs find a way to get it done."

And getting it done is made easier when a team returns one of the most athletic quarterbacks in the state.

Dual-threat QB Kobie Carpenter returns for his final season at Lincoln. The second-team all-state player recorded more than 3,000 all-purpose yards last fall.

"I definitely have to be more of a leader for this team," said Carpenter. "I was a little part of it, but now I have to be an even bigger part, but these guys have stepped in, and they'll know how to become leaders."

Added Hawkins: "Early in the year, we know that our receiving corps will have to grow up early, but having him back, especially early in the season, is going to be a huge plus for us."

The Cougars need to fill some holes on the offensive and defensive lines. Hawkins says both units are integral in their system.

Even after so many seniors graduated, the fourth-year head coach says he's confident in his returning starters, and even underclassmen who have less experience.

"I love the other kids - the kids who are out here battling for jobs and trying to replace some of those kids we lost," said Hawkins. "I love their attitude and how they've approached this season."