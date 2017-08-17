High School Football Preview: Philip Barbour

Bad fortunes have fallen upon Philip Barbour football over the past two seasons, but this year, a new head coach hopes to change the team's luck.

Russ Collett begins his first season as the Colts' head coach, inheriting a program that hasn't won a game in two seasons.

"Right now, we're looking at winning a game," said Collett. "We're going to go out, and Grafton is kind of like playing the Super Bowl the first week. They are our big rival and the kids get excited about that from both schools."

Collett is no stranger to turning programs around. He took an 0-10 team at Tygarts Valley to the playoffs after three seasons as the Bulldogs' head coach.

The Colts travel to Grafton Aug. 25.