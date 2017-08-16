Bears Return From Break With 5-1 Win

The Black Bears extended their Pinckney Division lead to 2.5 games after a 5-1 victory over State College Wednesday.

Sandy Santos and Lucas Tancas each homered, helping pitcher Scooter Hightower to his third win of the season, and propelling the Black Bears to a win to open their six-game homestand.

West Virginia (32-22) will host State College (29-25) again Thursday night at Monongalia County Ballpark. First pitch at 7:05 p.m.