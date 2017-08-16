Pantry Plus More Opens Location in North Elementary School

Pantry Plus More is an organization helping provide food and supplies to needy recipients in the community. Today, they opened their sixth pantry, in Northern Elementary School in Morgantown. The organization has stocked the pantry and opened it to the public Wednesday evening.

Helping was Girl Scout Troop 54520, working toward receiving a bronze award. The scouts focused also on hygienic products for students who need extra supplies. Principal Natalie Webb, who was also hosting an open house event at the school Wednesday, was eager to open the school's doors for the program.

"We have had backpacks on the weekends for the students for the past three years, but we have some students who need more support than just one bag a week for one part of their family. We have some families who really struggle with hunger, so the Pantry Plus More program reached out to us and we graciously accepted, because it was something that is very near to our heart because we know students can't concentrate and learn if they have hunger issues," said Webb.

For more information on the Pantry Plus More organization, visit their Facebook page.