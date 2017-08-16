Da’ Sean Buttler’s Give A Hoop Foundation Gives to Harrison County BOE

Da’Sean Butler former West Virginia University basket ball player has a foundation that he’s using to help underprivileged children.

‘Give A Hoop Foundation’ was started by Butler to give children basketballs, but has expanded to much more than just that. Through generosity of many people donating to the foundation Butler has been able to give back being a positive role model to kids. On Wednesday, the foundation made a charitable donation of school supplies to the Harrison County Board of Education.

“I received a lot of these supplies just from people just donating from in and around Morgantown, West Virginia, who are super, super into being able to give back to their fellow West Virginians everywhere not just in Morgantown,” said Give a Hoops Foundation founder, Da’Seam Butler.

Butler said the people donated all the supplies to him and expressed it’s his duty to make sure he gives back and help out. The main goal of the foundation is to be able to give back to communities.