Restaurant Road Trip: Saigon Pho Kitchen

Around five years ago WBOY featured Chaang Thai on High Street in Morgantown for a restaurant road trip segment.

tonight...we highlight the owner's latest restaurant project...Saigon Pho Vietnamese Kitchen.



"Vietnamese food, the people say it will change your soul once you try it," said Saigon Pho Kitchen owner Raj Sundaram. "We always knew Morgantown was ready for a Vietnamese so this is something an idea I've been carrying in my mind for five years now."

And Raj Sundaram and his wife Pookie were right, Morgantown is ready for Vietnamese cuisine.

Open just two months Saigon Pho is a hit with customers.



"Like I was a little hesitant at first too just to try new things and like I said it's healthier for you I believe and everything is fresh," said Saigon Pho customer Dan Konchesky. "And like I said I really liked it. I was surprised."



"Most authentic Vietnamese dishes here," said Sundaram. "Whether it could be the pho noodle soup or the banh mi sandwich or the rice vermicelli noodle bowl dishes everything is as authentic as it can be."



Since Vietnam was a French colony for several decades, you will find its influence on the menu.



"The most popular food the pho or the noodle soup,"said Sundaram. "The beef broth is essentially a French broth."

Saigon Pho kitchen may also be the restaurant to try if you have dietary restrictions.



"There is no stir frying here you know," said Sundaram. "There is no oil. It is mostly broth. A soup based broth with a lot of emphasis on fresh vegetables. all rice noodles which are gluten free. We also have a lot of vegetarian and vegan options."

As the restaurant works to expand your culinary experience it also offers a different way to order, through a kiosk.



"If you are here during lunch time or a busy time you're not going to wait on a waiter or anybody," said Sundaram. "You just walk right in, we have three kiosks you just go in and you can spend as much time on the kiosk as you want going through the menu."



Or you pick up your meal, an option customer Tammy Hunyh appreciates.



"Mostly lunch time or break I come here and order from online and I pick up," said Hunyh.



"Raj and his staff have prepared a multitude of dishes including the soup, rice noodle dishes with chicken Thai iced tea. I'm going to try a pot sticker right now. a great way to start off a meal. very good. reporting in Morgantown for this week's stop along the restaurant road trip, I'm Gretchen Ross.

Saigon Pho Kitchen is located 3109 University Avenue in Morgantown.