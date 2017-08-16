Mon Health to Offer Free Diabetes Education Classes

Mon Health Medical Center will be offering classes this fall to lower the risk of diabetes.

The Diabetes Learning Center will hold classes starting on September 5 for adults with a high risk of developing type 2 diabetes or who have been diagnosed with prediabetes.

“Prediabetes is reversible,” said Diabetes Education Coordinator Andrea McCarty. “Type 2 diabetes isn’t. “If you’re at risk for developing diabetes, or you have prediabetes making lifestyle changes can prevent type 2 diabetes or postpone it a great deal.”

Classes follow the CDC’s curriculum for the National Diabetes Prevention Program.

“It’s focused on promoting lifestyle change patients can live with that promotes 5-7 percent weight loss,” McCarty said. “The topics we cover involve being aware of what you eat, mindful eating, physical activity, stress management.”

This is the 14th group of classes, which began in 2013. McCarty said they provide a support system for all involved.

“They’re the most fun,” she continued. “They joke with each other and support each other. There’s no one standout in there and they’ve all had great success because of one another. That group dynamic is huge when you’re trying to make such big changes as your meal planning and physical activity.”

An informational session about the classes will be held on Tuesday, August 22 at 4 p.m. at the Mon Health Medical Hazel Ruby McQuain Conference Center.

Classes are free, but registration is required. To register, call 304-598-1805.