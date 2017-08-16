WVU Begins Classes for Fall Semester

It was back to school for West Virginia University when classes for the Fall semester began on Wednesday.

The Morgantown campus was bustling with students, including the 5,241 freshmen students getting their first experience inside a college classroom.

“One of the things that’s so neat about the first day of class is that everyone is so optimistic for the semester,” said Student Body President Blake Humphrey. “They’re ready to go and we’re gonna have fun this year. It’s gonna be a great year. We’re gonna work hard and play smart and it’s gonna be a great semester.”

Freshmen and returning students began moving back to campus last Friday and enjoyed Welcome Week activities.

“We want them to get a divers experience of campus,” Humphrey said. “We want them to have an experience, to serve. One of the things that’s so special about Welcome Week is you truly get people acclimated to not only West Virginia University and to our Morgantown campus, but to the state of West Virginia.”

Humphrey said the highlight for him was welcoming the freshman class during Monday Night Lights.

“I almost feel like that is when the state of West Virginia and West Virginia University, we’re wrapping our arms around everyone,” he continued.

Wednesday was also the first day for Potomac State College in Keyser and the WVU Institute of Technology in Beckley.

“When we talk about one WVU, we are all on the same team,” Humphrey said. “We fly the flag of blue and gold and we just have a great time doing it.”

In total, the number of first-time freshmen enrollment across all three campuses increased to 6,244 students.

The Morgantown campus also boasts the largest Honors College class in history with 921 students.