One person was taken by ambulance to Ruby Memorial Hospital following an auto-pedestrian accident in Fairmont, according to Marion County 911 officials.

The accident happened at the intersection of Morgantown Avenue and East Park Avenue at approximately 3:45 p.m., officials said.

The Fairmont Police will handle the investigation. The Marion County Sheriff's Department, the Fairmont Fire Department, and the Marion County Rescue Squad also responded to the accident.