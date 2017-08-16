Local Response to Manchin's Rumored Cabinet Position Offer

Recent rumors regarding Senator Joe Manchin being offered a cabinet position sparked a local demonstration outside the senator's Fairmont office.

Mountaineers for Progress and Marion County for Progress met outside the office to urge the senator not to take any offered position.

Leaving the senate would open the possibility for his replacement to vote in favor of an Affordable Care Act repeal.

Both progress groups stay in regular contact with local elected officials regarding the future of healthcare.

"We know that they're not finished trying to repeal the ACA, they're going to try again. And we have to continue to mount support throughout the state to ensure that our representatives understand how important this is," said Dr. Mike Schroering, Marion County for Progress.

Rumors regarding Manchin's potential cabinet offer have not been confirmed.