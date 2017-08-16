WVU Libraries Continues Historic Newspaper Preservation With Grant

West Virginia University is preserving the state’s history through thousands of pages of newspapers.

WVU Libraries’ West Virginia Regional and History Center recently received a $210,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities, which will allow them to continue preserving newspapers in digital form.

“Out of every possible historical resource to study the history of civilization, I don’t know if there’s anything that’s more generally revealing than newspapers,” said John Cuthbert, Director of the WVRHC. “They cover literally everything in society. They report on what’s happening. They have opinions, opinions of writers, opinions of people that write in. The advertising can sometimes be the most important thing in a newspaper.”

The WVRHC has the largest collection of West Virginia Newspapers, either still on the original paper, on microfilm or digitized.

“Our work with newspapers goes back almost to the beginning of the University,” Cuthbert said. “Since the mid 20th century we have subscribed to every newspaper published in West Virginia and copied them or retained them comprehensively for the entire state.”

It wasn’t until the 1980s that the National Endowment for the Humanities began supporting the University’s work in newspaper preservation.

“The goal of that project was to microfilm to preserve,” explained Cuthbert. “Newspapers are very brittle and fragile, particularly those of the 20th century because they’re made out of wood pulp paper.”

Now, with this grant and three others received as part of the National Digital Newspaper Project, WVU is taking it’s more than 50,000 reels of microfilm and turning them into digital files.

“We’re providing so much historical information about the state,” said Stewart Plein, Assistant Curator for the WVRHC and Manager of the National Digital Newspaper Project. “It has such a rich history that it’s available there for anyone in the comfort of their own easy chair at home. It’s it’s a great resource.”

So far, the WVRHC has digitized 300,000 pages from 39 West Virginia historical newspapers and plans to do another 100,000 more with this grant, which will focus on the opening of coalfields in the state and the African American population who migrated to the area for jobs.

In order to digitize the files, they partner with the Library of Virginia.

“We select the newspapers and we do historical research on those and write essays that accompany the selections,” said Plein.

The digital newspapers can be accessed on the Chronicling America website, which contains more than 12 million newspaper pages from 1780 to 1924.

“Every time we meet with the public anywhere in West Virginia they all say to us please digitize more papers we enjoy using them in classes,” Plein said. “Teachers love to use them.”