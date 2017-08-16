TALA Hiring Haunted House Actors, Staff

If getting paid to "scare the life out of people" sounds fun to you, well you may be in luck.

The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum is hiring staff for its annual haunted house this fall.

The asylum has been steadily increasing the number of paid positions available each year.

Operations manager Rebecca Jordan Gleason said the addition of paid positions has helped to raise the quality of the haunted house each year.

"We're able to get a little more people enthusiastic, they stay longer, they tend to show up online every evening when there's an real end goal at the end," said Gleason.

Auditions will be held at the following times: