WVWC Prepares To Welcome Class of 2021

Most high schools in the area may be back, but a few area colleges will be welcoming its newest class this weekend.

West Virginia Wesleyan College will be welcoming its Class of 2021 this Saturday.

College officials said this year's class is the ninth straight to bring in more than 400 students.

Vice President John Waltz said there's a lot of factors into choosing the students admitted each year.

"We're always looking for students that are going to be successful at West Virginia Wesleyan College, that we're going to retain, that are going to graduate an that are going to contribute a whole ton of things to our campus community here in Buckhannon," said John Waltz, WVWC vice president for enrollment management.

The Class of 2021 arrives on campus Saturday, August 19, and classes begin on Monday.