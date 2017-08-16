Taylor County Farm Uses Animal Therapy

Beacon Barn Therapeutic Farm houses a variety of psychotherapy experts along with a variety of animals.

From pigs and ducks, to sheep and horses, the Beacon Barn is unlike many other practices.

"So you're kind of getting the best of both worlds where we've not only got the animals here and we each have our own niches our own types of therapy that we do," said Sarah Long, clinical social worker at Creative Connections Psychotherapy.

Starting this summer the farm houses three separate therapy professionals.

Long said she and the two other therapists at the farm use a 'team approach.'

"It's one of the benefits of having a team approach," she said. "So if a client comes to me but might feel better supported or therapeutically connected to another therapist, we take that team approach and make referrals to each other so that we can best serve our clients."

Long said the practice's unique location helps make therapy more accessible for patients.

"It's not something to be scared of it's not this thing that's really stigmatized, we want to make it accessible to people. So we hope that by having the animals here, by having it in this beautiful location, by incorporating things like art and story telling that we make it feel more comfortable."

Many of the animals are rescues. And even though not all patients work directly with the animals, having them there adds to all patient's experience.

"But even just having the animals here, even if we're not going down to the barn for sessions. Just having the animals outside for clients to interact with before or after their sessions seems to add a little bit to the clinical sessions here."

Beacon Barn Therapeutic Farm, LLC: Molly McCartney MSW, LICSW, www.beaconbarn.com

Creative Connections Psychotherapy, LLC: Sarah M. Long MSW, LICSW, www.creativeconnectionspsychotherapy.com

Fresh Perspective Psychotherapy, LLC: Sheena Nicholson, MSW, LICSW, freshperspective@atlanticbb.net