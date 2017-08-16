Davis Health System Offering Substance Abuse Assistance

Over the last three to four years, Davis Health System has seen an increase in women who are coming in for prenatal care who struggle with substance abuse issues.

Often times, women are avoiding prenatal care related to their substance use issues and are having babies without prior care. Testing positive for substances does not deter a mother from receiving care, and Davis Health is working to increase the availability of care for mothers who are dealing with these issues.

“Sometimes it’s surprising the people that test positive, and sometimes it’s surprising the people that test negative. So rather than selectively choosing who we are testing, we universally test when they come to start prenatal care, and we again universally test when patients come into our family birthing center in labor,” said Dr. Anna Banfield.

Davis Health System is currently working toward the addition of a substance use and pregnancy program.