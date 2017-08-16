3 People Arrested on Drug Charges at Westover Motel

Two Michigan residents and a Morgantown woman were arrested Wednesday on drug charges in Westover.

The Mon Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant in a room at the Econo Lodge and found drugs, according to the task force.

Officers found crack cocaine and heroin, the task force said.

Charles Morris, 34, of Detroit, Felicia Treece, 27, of Detroit, and Teisha Prim, 27, of Morgantown, were each arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, possession with intent to deliver heroin, and conspiracy.

All three individuals were arraigned in Monongalia County Magistrate Court.