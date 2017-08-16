Options Pathway to Aid At-Risk Students

Dropout rates are an ongoing issue in West Virginia. Randolph County Schools is hoping to curb that issue with the inclusion of a new program for struggling high school students.

School is back in session in Randolph County and along with several new personnel changes, there’s also an addition of one new program for Randolph Technical Center.

The West Virginia Department of Education worked with Randolph County School Superintendent Gabe Devono with re-establishing a forgotten program. The Option Pathway is designed for students who want to graduate but have failed major core courses and are at risk of dropping out.

“I worked with the State Department of Education reenter it back into our program and our system. It’s a program that helps our students that are having a hard time coping with the high school agendas or the curriculum and they can go and opt out to go to this program called Option Pathway,” said Devono.

The Option Pathway is a collaboration of Career Technical Education courses and the Test Assessing Secondary Completion Tests. The Option Pathway allows students to participate in a testing and education program without being withdrawn from high school.

“This is a voluntary program for students. They can have this opportunity to make up credits and graduate, walk with their classmates, pass this high school equivalency test, and also continue in their career and technical education classes,” said Options Pathway Teacher Macy Jackson.

Elkins High, Tygarts Valley, and Harman at risk high school students can opt into this program and receive individualized attention and instruction.

The Options Pathway is designed to aid students who have fallen behind and given them the opportunity to achieve a high school diploma and walk across the stage with their classmates.