POLICE: 'Kingpin of Meth' Arrested in Buckhannon

A man was arrested on a charge of delivering drugs at the Hampton Inn in Buckhannon early Wednesday morning.

Steven Kacenski delivered two ounces of methamphetamine to a confidential informant for $3,200, according to the Lewis County Sheriff's Department.

The Lewis County Sheriff's Department, Buckhannon Police Department, and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources worked together to make the arrest.

Kacenski was also wanted on drug and child neglect charges out of Ohio, according to Lewis County Sheriff Adam Gissy.

Kacenski is now charged with delivery of a controlled substance.

"The arrest of Kacenski was huge for our region," Gissy said. "All indications suggest that Kacenski is one of the proverbial 'kingpins' of meth. Today's arrest exemplifies how proactive patrol coupled with some analytical initiative can lead to substantial arrests."

Buckhannon Police Chief Matthew Gregory said Kacenski's arrest is a great example of the positive results that can be realized when multiple agencies pool their resources and work together.