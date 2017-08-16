2 Ohio Fugitives Arrested in Morgantown

The Morgantown Police Department has arrested two fugitives from Ohio after a multiple vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon on Monongahela Boulevard.



Police identified the driver as Scott Swiger, of Steubenville, OH, and a passenger, Joseph Payne, of Wintersville, OH, according to a press release.

Police said the pair were wanted in connection to a robbery in Steubenville on August 11.

Fugitive from justice warrants were obtained for both subjects. Both men were taken into custody after receiving medical treatment for their injuries sustained in the crash. The men were transported to the North Central Regional Jail awaiting extradition, according to Morgantown Police.