Marion County Family Resource Network Holds Child Sexual Abuse Epidemic Meeting

The Marion County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has started reaching out to the community to try to bring awareness to the county's growing child sexual abuse epidemic.



The Marion County Family Resource Network hosted a meeting Wednesday afternoon in Fairmont. Assistant Prosecutor Robert Peters talked with the group about plans to start a sexual abuse reporting initiative.

"We also want to address the sexting epidemic, the exchange of images with minors that in many cases are being used to extort other additional images or additional explicit acts from juveniles against their will. So those are both reporting and sexting those are issue we want to address through the schools and through churches," Peters said.



Peters said his office plans to hold assemblies in all schools in the county this year teaching kids about sexting and reporting sexual abuse.