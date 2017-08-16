MISSING: Deputies Search for Monroe County Man

Investigators in Monroe County are searching for a man who has been missing for nearly 48 hours. Harley E. Mullins was last seen on Monday, Aug. 14, 2017 when he left his grandmother's house in Lindside, WV.

Mullins is described as standing 6-feet 4-inches tall and weighing 180-pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. When he left the home he was driving a white 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer with West Virginia license plate 7ZD187.

Anyone with information on Mullins location is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Department at 304-772-3912 or CrimeStoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP (7867). Tips can also be left online at the CrimeStoppers web site or by using the P3 Tips App on a smart phone or mobile device.