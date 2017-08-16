Cedar Point Announces New Roller Coaster ‘Steel Vengeance’

SANDUSKY, OH (WCMH) — Cedar Point has announced its newest roller coaster, “Steel Vengeance.”

According to the theme park, the coaster will be 205 feet high and feature a 90-degree initial drop 200 feet down to the earth, almost 30 seconds of airtime (the most on any roller coaster on Earth), four head-over-boots inversions, ricocheting movements left-to-right, up-to-down and side to side.

The entire ride will be about two minutes and 30 seconds long and reach speeds of up to 74mph.

The coaster is expected to be completed in 2018 and will hold several world records, according to the park, inlcuding:

1. World’s tallest hybrid roller coaster (205 feet tall)

2. World’s fastest hybrid roller coaster (74 miles per hour)

3. World’s steepest drop on a hybrid roller coaster (90 degrees)

4. World’s longest drop on a hybrid roller coaster (200 feet)

5. World’s longest hybrid roller coaster (5,740 feet)

6. Most inversions on a hybrid roller coaster (4)

7. Fastest airtime hill on a hybrid roller coaster (73 mph)

8. Most airtime on a hybrid roller coaster (27.2 seconds)

9. Most airtime on any roller coaster (27.2 seconds)

10. World’s first “hyper-hybrid” roller coaster