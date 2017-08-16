High School Football Preview: Clay-Battelle

While the playoffs may be the ultimate goal for the Clay-Battelle Cee Bees, they know they have a full schedule to get through first, and they’re ready to improve starting with the defense.



“Our defense it just seemed like we were giving up too many runs or too many drives, was giving up too many yards per carry, so we wanted to try to improve in that field," said head coach Ryan Wilson.



Added senior Benji Steele: “We changed our defense this year, so it’s gonna be different. It’s gonna be new for us."



The defense may be different, but Wilson was happy with last year’s offensive productivity and expects it to continue.



“We really like our offensive line," said Wilson. "Those kids are really working hard for us and we have eight of them that we feel we can really rotate in, and my skill positions, they have been fantastic. The receivers, we put in a little bit of a different system for them. It’s made it easier.”



The Cee Bees return a large group of upperclassmen experience this year, including 11 seniors who have stepped into the leadership role.



“We’ve been working in the weight room a lot and lots of kid’s been getting stronger to get us to playoff position,” said senior running back Travis Dille.



And the Cee Bees are hoping that hard work leads to wins, and the playoffs.



“It’s big. A lot bigger than people think because nobody expects it, so it’s one of those things we wanna prove," said senior wide receiver Gunner Brummage. "Everybody who believes, we wanna prove them right, and everybody who doesn’t believe, we wanna prove them wrong. It’s just a big goal for us.”

