Fall Fest Headliners Include RL Grime, 21 Savage, Cage the Elephant

As students have begun to come back to campus this week, West Virginia University’s annual Fall Fest took place on Tuesday, featuring Food fest, and a concert including three big time acts; RL Grime, 21 Savage and recent Grammy Award winner, Cage the Elephant. Booking the guests is handled by WVU Arts and Entertainment, a student group that manages all aspects of the festival. Booking Intern, Henry Klaas, utilizes social media and email polls in order to see what type of music the students want.

"What we like to do is we like to try and get three pretty diversified genres that meets different interests. 30,000 students is a lot of people, so we like to try and get one person that everyone is interested in," said Klass.

The students get in for free and can pay a small fee to eat unlimited food as part of the connecting Food fest. They can also bring in one guest to see the concert free of charge. For all students, especially the freshmen like Charlie Koach, the event is a good way to get excited for the school year.

I mean its unreal. It's something you can't even explain. Meeting everybody here, the southern hospitality is so real, everybody's nice, everybody around you, and it's something you can't explain. Other colleges don't have it down here, it's just, I love being here every single second," said Koach.

West Virginia University's first day of class will be Wednesday, August 16.