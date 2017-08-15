Taylor County Fair Celebrates 69 Years of Heritage

The 69th Taylor County Fair kicked off Tuesday evening with the gates opening up at 5 p.m.

Taylor County’s 2017 Calico Queen Pageant was the start of the week long events. Gambill Amusements offered multiple rides for fairgoers. There will be many upcoming events for participants to take part in and enjoy themselves. You can check the Taylor County Fair Grounds web page for a full schedule of events.

“They have a demolition derby, live stock shows where the FFA kids show off their animals. They have Monster trucks, they have a line dancing competition that just started last year , and let me tell ya it was really fun,” said Mariah Murray, 2016 Miss Taylor County Calico Queen

Taylor County Fair offers plenty of family fun and entertainment and plenty of carnival food. Gate admission to the fair is $10.