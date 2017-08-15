High School Football Preview: Lewis County

In two seasons under head coach Dustin Cogar, the Minutemen have narrowly missed out on the playoffs.

"In the two years that I’ve been here, we’ve went 0-4 and finished 5-5, and we went 4-1 and finished 5-5," said Cogar, who enters his third season at the helm. "The biggest thing to them is, we’ve tried to get to the top of the mountain two different ways. We’ve got to go straight up.”

The nine seniors on Lewis County’s roster learned a lot from their flat finish to the 2016 campaign. That’s why they’re fired up for the start of a new season, believing teamwork and leadership could take them back to the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

“We have a lot of guys stepping up this year, a lot of guys taking a bunch of leadership and showing the younger guys how to do stuff," said senior linebacker Cole Barker.

But the Minutemen will have to replace 11 total starters this fall, including quarterback Thomas Hogan and wide out Nate Frazier, one of the most athletic receivers in the area. Leading rusher Jacob White will return for another season with the Minutemen, and junior quarterback Caden Rohrbough is gaining trust among his teammates.

“[Rohrbough is a] good kid," said Cogar. "Works really hard, and we’re impressed with what we’ve seen from him so far.”

On defense, three-year starter Ryan Metzgar will anchor the Minutemen after leading the team in tackles for loss last season.

I wrestled in the offseason. I thought that would help me, and it did help with my agility, and I think I’ve made a big stride from last year,” said Metzgar, who will start on both sides of the ball as a junior.

Another tough conference schedule awaits Lewis County, which opens at home with Bridgeport Aug. 25. Metzgar and the Minutemen know they need to be focused each week of the season, starting with that contest against the Indians.

“It’s competing. It’s business. We don’t take it lightly," said Metzgar. "We all compete for our spots and we don’t complain about it.”