Former Farmington Police Officer Receives Probation on Bribery Charge

A former Farmington police officer pleaded guilty Monday in Marion County Circuit Court to bribery charges.

Marcus Slauer pleaded guilty to bribery in an official manner for having sex with a woman in exchange for not giving her a ticket, according to court documents.

Slauer was sentenced to one to 10 years in prison, which was suspended in exchange for three years of probation, according to Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Freeman.

Freeman said Slauer will attempt to transfer that supervision to Florida, where he now resides.