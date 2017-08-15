Elkins Man Arrested for Allegedly Showing Pornography to Children

An Elkins man was arrested last week after police said he showed pornographic material to children.

Michael Biller, 51, allegedly showed a 10-year-old girl a pornographic video on his iPhone, according to the Elkins Police Department.

The girl also told police that Biller took off his pants in front of her and touched her in a "bad spot," according to court documents.

Biller told police he was sorry he touched the girl, that he felt "bad" about it, and that he "knew it was wrong." He told police the girl was sitting beside him, that "the porn didn't have no effect at all," and that he "just wanted to see how her reaction would be."

When asked if any child pornography would be on any of Biller's devices when searched, he told police that there "shouldn't be" any and that "there was a few times I was trying to find previous movies and it popped up preteen." Biller told police there may have been 5 or 6-year-old girls in the pictures.

Biller is charged with felony distribution or displaying of obscene matter to a minor.