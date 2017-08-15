Lewis County Senior Center Raising Funds For Van

Sharla Vickers spends her Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Lewis County Senior Center scrapbooking or just sharing a meal with friends. Vickers is able to get to the center thanks to its fleet of vans.

The drivers spend time ferrying people across the county or delivering meals to folks in need each day.

Vickers said her life would be much different without those vans.

"I would be home. Somebody takes me to church on Sundays, but I would be home through the week, and this gets me out, and I have friends here," said Vickers.

The center has eight vans, but the fleet is beginning to age. Now one of those vehicles needs to be replaced.

While much of the cost can be covered with grants, the center still needs more than $6,000 to make the upgrade.

Assistant Director Kim Harrison said without the help, the center would no longer be able to provide some services unique to its smaller community.

"People call in, we schedule rides, we try to get them there as expeditiously as possible. In a lot of larger metropolitan areas, that isn't always possible, so we're very proud of that part of our transportation," Harrison said.

It is not just a matter of convenience, either. It also helps to improve the mental and social health of the people who ride them.

Vickers said she is glad to know she has the opportunity to still be out and about instead of stuck at home.

"They're very thoughtful, and I'm very appreciative of how I'm treated, being hauled in and hauled out all the time, so it's really a big blessing in my life, it truly is," said Vickers.