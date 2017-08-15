Annual Triathlon Brings Tourism to Lewis County

The Stonewall Jackson Triathlon will kick off its 10th edition this weekend.



The annual event brings people from all around West Virginia and even outside the state to race through the Lewis County countryside.



The event is organized by the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce.



Proceeds will go to support Lewis County businesses, and that support begins on the day of the event each year.

"We have had many athletes who actually book trips before they leave for their families during the holidays or next spring to book a vacation to come stay with us," said Sherry Rogers, Lewis County Chamber of Commerce.



The race will kick off at 8 a.m. Saturday, August 19 at Stonewall Jackson State Park.