Bear Rocks Preserve Offers Variety of Activities

Just north of the Dolly Sods Wilderness Area, on the Allegheny Front, is the Bear Rocks Preserve, the summit of one of West Virginia’s highest mountains.

The well-known landmark lies on the eastern edge of the plateau and is home to more than a dozen rare plant and animal species.

“One of the big, popular activities in the Dolly Sods and here at Bear Rocks is berry collecting. We are kind of seeing the end of the blueberry season; huckleberries are still hanging on, so people come up a lot for that. But the fall color change up here is quite dramatic as well,” said Mike Powell of the Nature Conservancy.

Powell said the preserve is one of the best places to go berry picking, hiking, camping, backpacking, and fishing along Red Creek.

“Man is supposed to be a visitor. We are not supposed to be a permanent fixture in the wilderness area. So, you don’t have any developed facilities; there is a small campground on the edge of the wilderness area, but, once you venture into the wilderness area, you’re looking at undeveloped wild lands recreation.”

Bear Rocks is famous for its cool climate, wildlife, and photogenic ridge line. Seven mountain ranges are visible on a clear day.

“Big, wide-open areas. Some of the best places to come and really get away from things and go out and experience some of the best of what the high elevation mountains and Allegheny Front properties here in West Virginia have to offer,” continued Powell.

The Nature Conservancy maintains the nearly 500 acres of the natural monument for everyone to enjoy.