WVU Service Projects Help in Transformation of Ridgeway Farm

As part of Welcome Week, West Virginia University students are completing service projects throughout the community, and some projects will have an impact on future students for years to come.

“The goal is to get people outside, reconnect them with nature,” said Jean Meade, Co-Founder of the non-profit Human Animal Bond. “Our focus is on one health, the integration of human, animal and ecological well being.”

Human Animal Bond and WVU are working to transform Ridgeway Farm into an educational resource for students and the local community.

“The property was donated by an 86-year-old lady who was a single woman farmer and a social worker who wanted to see this property preserved for agricultural education and green space for the community,” Meade said.

With the help of current students from the WVU College of Business and Economics, the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design’s Division of Animal and Nutritional Sciences and the service project for incoming students arranged by the Center for Service and Learning, work has begun in the past year on the farmhouse and more than 30 acres of land.

“We just started a small kitchen garden that will be expanded,” said Pete Linkins, who is helping restore the farm. “We hope to have a semi-commercial kitchen here where we can really begin to teach people not only the agriculture but what do you do with the produce.”

“Sometimes people just keep you in the classroom and the unfortunate part about that is you learn a lot of facts, but then you get out in the real world you have no idea what to do with those facts,” said Freshman Landscape Architecture Major Mara Ditson. “Getting you out and about, getting you hands on, really showing you what impact you can have with your major is definitely very helpful.”

Ridgeway Farm hopes to construct an educational building, community gardens, offer vocational training in sustainability, create a place for to continue to practice and learn Appalachian art and teach the importance of the bond between humans and animals.

The farm will also eventually be home to the Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia.

“The whole point of it though is to spread this throughout the state and the country,” said Amanda Hill, who is studying for her Masters in Animal Physiology at WVU’s Davis College. “We want to get as many people involved in this as we can. These concepts are something that can be generalized to the entire world.”

By involving current and former students, Ridgeway Farms is showing them that creating a sustainable lifestyle is more than just a day or two of work.

“Connecting back with nature farm to market and all of that really brings a new dimension to people’s lives, which has been missing for the last two generations,” Linkins said.

Human Animal Bond isn’t just involved with Ridgway Farm. Its service and therapy dog training program “Hearts of Gold” was established in 2002 and provides three courses in dog training at WVU as well as other programs, which train dogs for veterans.

“We have students from almost every discipline in the University taking the courses,” Meade explained. “It gives them exposure to something they never knew was possible. We have nine dogs in place throughout the University as therapy dogs that are giving great service to students and faculty.”