Pickin' in Parsons Nominated for International Title

The Tucker County bluegrass festival Pickin’ in Parsons was a great success with a head count of 3,600 and attendees from 10 different countries.

The festival is receiving international recognition and has been nominated as the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Bluegrass Event of the Year. As one of five nominees, the special award recognizes outstanding work within the music community.

“It’s an incredible honor to even be nominated, kind of unusual. Most of the people that we were actually nominated with are some of the festivals that have been in business for 30 to 40 years," said Pickin' in Parsons Co-Owner John Bowers.

The winner will be chosen on September 28 during the International Bluegrass Music Association’s World of Bluegrass event in Raleigh, North Carolina.