Union Mission Helps Prepare Kids for School

The Union Mission of Fairmont has been helping kids get ready for school.

The mission gave out free backpacks full of school supplies Monday afternoon. Paper, pencils, notebooks and rulers are just some of the items in each bag.

Union Mission Executive Director George Batten said all students need to be prepared for the start of school.

"Well I think that it is important that the child isn't embarrassed in front of the other students, they come to school and don't have what they need. I think that's the important thing," said Batten, Union Mission



All of the supplies were donated to the mission. The agency wants to do another giveaway in January.