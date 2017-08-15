Lawmakers and Chamber of Commerce Meet for Legislative Wrap-Up

State lawmakers representing Monongalia County met with members of the Morgantown Area Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday morning for a Legislative Wrap-Up.

The event gave representatives from local businesses a chance to discuss any issues and ask questions about the most recent legislative session.

“It starts a conversation and all good things come from conversation,” said Spenser Yost with the Morgantown Area Chamber of Commerce. “The more that people talk the more things get done.”

Topics included the road bond and local road bills, the budget and government consolidation and efficiencies.

“Education is an integral part of what we do as far as advocacy goes,” Yost said. “Educating our membership as to what happens not only here in Morgantown, but down in Charleston throughout the legislative sessions and things like that is important to let our membership know what’s going on.”

The event was organized by the Chamber’s Government Affairs Committee.