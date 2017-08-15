Police Search for Male Following Armed Robbery

The Morgantown Police Department responded to a reported armed robbery at approximately 7:20 p.m. Monday, August 14.

A female was sitting on her porch on Jones Avenue when a tall white male with blond hair wearing black clothing approached her, police said. The victim told police that the man demanded her laptop after showing a handgun and then fled on foot.

Police searched the surrounding area and are continuing to investigate this incident, according to a press release. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Morgantown Police Department Detective Division at 304-284-7454 or the Morgantown Police Department Communications Center at 304-284-7522.