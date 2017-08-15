UPDATE: Crews Continue to Search for Missing Philippi Man

UPDATE (8/16/17 2:30 p.m.):

Emergency crews continue to search for a missing Philippi man, according to Barbour County Chief Deputy Brett Carpenter.

Michael "Mike" Johnson is a black male around 5' 9" tall and approximately 155 pounds. Johnson was last seen wearing dark jeans, a dark flannel shirt and a baseball cap, Chief Deputy Carpenter said.

Johnson was last seen Thursday around 6 p.m. in the Philippi area. No foul play is suspected at this time, Chief Deputy Carpenter said.

ORIGINAL (8/15/17 3:23 p.m.):



Fire and rescue personnel from Barbour and Harrison counties are on scene of a water rescue on the Arden section of the Tygart River, according to Barbour County 911 officials.

They are performing some type of dive operation, officials said.

Philippi, Belington, and Junior dive teams are on scene, along with Nutter Fort, which has a boat and specifically trained personnel, officials said. Barbour County EMS is on scene, along with the Barbour County Sheriff's Department, which will lead the investigation.

