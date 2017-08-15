Crews Respond to Water Rescue on Tygart River in Arden

Fire and rescue personnel from Barbour and Harrison counties are on scene of a water rescue on the Arden section of the Tygart River, according to Barbour County 911 officials.

They are performing some type of dive operation, officials said.

Philippi, Belington, and Junior dive teams are on scene, along with Nutter Fort, which has a boat and specifically trained personnel, officials said. Barbour County EMS is on scene, along with the Barbour County Sheriff's Department, which will lead the investigation.

