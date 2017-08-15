West Virginia Medical Cannabis Advisory Board to Hold 1st Meeting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health will hold the first meeting of the West Virginia Medical Cannabis Advisory Board tomorrow.

The meeting will be Wednesday, August 16, 2017 from 1-3 p.m. at the University of Charleston’s Erma Byrd Gallery.

In the meeting, they will discuss organizational structure, a first-year program work plan, and significant milestones. This meeting is open to the public and will include a public comment period.

Dr. Rahul Gupta, Commissioner and State Health Officer for DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health will chair the meeting.

