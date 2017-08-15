Harrison County Schools Return to the Classroom

Harrison, Taylor, and Barbour Counties return to classrooms on Tuesday.

Schools in Harrison County prepared for the day by getting students and classrooms ready. Administration at Nutter Fort Primary said the day went very smoothly and students seemed excited to be back.

Nutter Fort Primary kicked off the day with the special theme "Saddle Up for a Great Year."

Principal Joanne Gilbert said, "This year we chose a Western theme and it is "Saddle Up For A Great Year" and teachers are all donning their Western gear and they have decorated their classrooms in the welcoming theme and are excited to get the students in."