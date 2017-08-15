Wheeling Woman Asks for Community Help After Losing Leg in Flood

Her friends call her the "Angel of Mercy," and say she has always helped anyone in need.

But now, she needs some help from the community.

Florence Smith was in bed when her husband told her their garage and basement were flooding.

She went downstairs to move their car, and when she opened the garage door, a surge of water pinned her leg between the storm door and door frame.

After a trip to the hospital, Florence was told her leg was badly infected and would have to be removed.

"So my decision was either I live or I die. We have to cut it off, and we have to cut it off right now," said Smith.

The infection was caused by sewage that had backed up during the flood and entered her leg through a cut.

Within a few days, Florence's life was changed forever.

Her home is three floors, with the bathroom on the top floor, kitchen on the main floor and washer and dryer in the basement.

Florence needs to have stair lifts installed in order to get around her home, and she is asking the community for help.

"If there's anyone that needs anything, whether it's a word, a hand, a dollar, whatever it might be, I've tried my best to do that, and I'm in a situation right now where I can't do it for myself anymore," said Smith.

People that know Florence call her the "Angel of Mercy" and say that it is time to rally around a woman that has done a world of good for the Ohio Valley.

"When someone's sick in the Valley, Florence is the one that sends cards. She takes people to doctor visits. She's always praying for someone, and she's cooking for someone. If you're ever in need of anything, all you have to do is know Florence, and she will know what you need ever before you ask," said Wayne Price, a friend of Florence.

The fundraising goal is $7,500, but Florence says she is grateful for any help she may receive.

"Main thing is I'm still here, and I have to try to make the best of it," said Smith.

If you would like to donate to help Florence purchase stair lifts for her home, you can do so at GoFundMe.com/FlorenceSmith.