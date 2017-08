A woman is behind bars after a vehicle pursuit Monday night in Marion County.

It started around 8 p.m. on Country Club Road in Fairmont and ended in the vicinity of Muriale's, according to 911 officials.

The woman hit a police cruiser, according to officials. She is currently in the North Central Regional Jail.

Fairmont police are investigating.

