Farmington Woman Arrested After Running From Police in Fairmont

UPDATE (8/15/17 at 2:45 p.m.):

Melissa Sayer, 23, of Farmington, was arrested Monday night after police said she led officers on a vehicle chase before attempting to run from them.

Sayer was associated with suspected drug activity and had made motor vehicle infractions, according to Fairmont Police Chief Steve Shine.

At approximately 8 p.m., police attempted to stop Sayer. She made several laps around the Lake Avenue/River Road/Barry Street neighborhood, Shine said, where she struck an officer's cruiser and continued to flee. She then struck a parked car and another officer's cruiser before continuing onto Country Club Road, Fairmont Avenue, and then Rivercrest Drive, where she came to a dead end, Shine said.

Sayer got out of her car and ran from police at the dead end, jumping over an embankment and attempting to get into the Tygart River, Shine said. Before Sayer was able to jump into the river, she was stunned with a taser and taken into custody. Officers transported her to the North Central Regional Jail without further incident.

No one was injured in the pursuit, Shine said, and all officer's vehicles are still operational.

A search warrant was obtained, and police found drug paraphernalia, which they believe was used to smoke prescription medication, Shine said. Sayer had ample time while fleeing to dispose of other evidence she may have had, he said.

Shine said Sayer is being charged with fleeing in a vehicle with reckless disregard, with additional charges to follow.

The White Hall Police Department and the Marion County Sheriff's Department assisted Fairmont Police in the pursuit, and White Hall Police will do the initial crash report, Shine said. Local residents also attempted to assist police by blocking Sayer's path with their vehicles and pointing them in the direction of her travel, he said.

ORIGINAL (8/14/17 11:55 p.m.):

A woman is behind bars after a vehicle pursuit Monday night in Marion County.

It started around 8 p.m. on Country Club Road in Fairmont and ended in the vicinity of Muriale's, according to 911 officials.

The woman hit a police cruiser, according to officials. She is currently in the North Central Regional Jail.

Fairmont Police are investigating.

