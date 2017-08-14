Bridgeport City Council Discuss Future Property Purchases

Bridgeport City Council held two first readings of ordnance's Monday regarding purchasing of property within city limits.

Firsts, council read and approved the authorization of purchasing five and a half acres of property near the North Central West Virginia Benedum Airport Authority on Route 131. Secondly, council also approved a first reading to purchase property on Worthington Drive near the Bridgeport City Pool.

“The city has always looked at opportunities to purchase property adjacent to or within the city limits because we know we’re a growing community, and we need to be planning long term for the expansion of its populations and its needs,” said Bridgeport City Manager, Kim Haws.

All council members were in agreement with the need for the purchases of property, and a second reading of the ordnance will be read at Bridgeport’s next council meeting.