High School Football Preview: South Harrison

Many Class A schools struggle with depth, but for 19th year Hawks head coach Brad Jett, having only 30 players on a roster is unusual.

So to get the most from his small but talented squad, Jett is emphasizing conditioning in camp, pushing his team harder than ever before.

“Until we can develop some depth with the young student athletes that we have right now, we’re concentrating on getting into shape,” said Jett.

Among those 30 names on the Hawks roster are 10 experienced seniors, including two of the top running backs in the state.

The "thunder and lightning" tandem of Cam Barnette and Freddy Canary is back, after combining for nearly 3,000 rushing yards and 44 rushing touchdowns a season ago.

Both Barnette and canary will lead the Hawks again, hoping to erase memories of a first-round playoff loss to Williamstown in 2016.

“I think having everyone back is going to really help us, and just the chemistry that we have all together I think is going to help us a lot as we go down the stretch,” said Barnette.

Added Canary: “We’re all approaching the same goal of a state championship this year. I really want it bad this year, and I can tell everyone is working hard this year.”

Barnette and Canary will have to recreate their magic this season without all-state lineman Corey Fowler, but they will have starting quarterback Nate Wright once again, and Jett said the Hawks focused on their passing game during offseason flex days.

South Harrison's schedule features immense challenges, including back-to-back road games at St. Marys and East Hardy, but after a disappointing end to last season, something feels different to Jett.

“This is the fastest team that I can remember us ever having here," said Jett. "We know what we can do. We just have to do it.”

South Harrison opens at Doddridge County Aug. 25.