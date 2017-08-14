High School Football Preview: Notre Dame

Some say seven is a lucky number, but when it shows up in the loss column at the end of the season, it's not a reason to celebrate.

The seven losses Notre Dame suffered in 2016 are driving the Irish to change their fortunes this season.

“I think that 3-7 season last year really but a burr in them to work hard in the offseason,” said head coach Sam Alvaro.

When the Irish showed up to training camp at the end of July, Alvaro said his team was in better shape than ever, and for a team with fewer than 25 names on the roster, conditioning will make the difference in every close game.

"Last year every game we were in at half time, we were within a score or ahead, and we end up 3-7. We just got tired and worn out," said Alvaro. "With 23 kids, you expect it, but we’re going to get in better shape so we’re not tired.”

Last year, the Irish sported one of the area’s best passing attacks. It all starts with Ryan LaAsmar, who’s back for his senior season after tossing for 1,946 yards and 16 touchdowns last year.

“Things have slowed down a lot for him, and I think that’s going to be a huge asset for us and him, just to relax a little bit and go play,” said Alvaro.

LaAsmar’s favorite target a year ago was Noah Bohanna, who scored 15 touchdowns and now plays at Fairmont State. This year, LaAsmar will look to Joel Mauer, Hunter Emerson and others through the air.

“I have high expectations," said LaAsmar. "I can’t wait to see what’s to come.”

Expectations remain high, even after disappointment last year. LaAsmar and the Irish won’t be satisfied unless they make the playoffs.

“We definitely have the heart," said LaAsmar. "Everybody’s out here, everybody’s putting in the work. I don’t know how far we’ll go, but I don’t think there are limits on where we could go if we put everything together.”

Notre Dame hosts Pendleton County Aug. 25 to open the season.