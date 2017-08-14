Robinson Grand Executive Director Tours Performing Arts Center

Construction continues on the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center in downtown Clarksburg.



WBOY had the chance to take a look at the progress with the new executive director.



"I want it to really be a wow factor," said Robinson Grand Performing Arts Executive Director Ryan Tolley.



Just a few weeks on the job, and Tolley has big plans.



"The theatre's budget is one of the major items," said Tolley. "Sponsorship opportunities. Those could be large corporate sponsors all the way down to sponsoring a seat. along with the budget is planning our schedule of events. That includes our big opener as well as what we can carry throughout the year and of course the budget and the events play hand in hand."



Also on Tolley's to-do list, hire a technical director and volunteer coordinator.



"Continue to build relationships with organizations, with businesses, with everyone around because this is a community theatre, a community endeavor and we want to involve as many folks as we can," said Tolley.

City officials say right now construction is on track for a late summer/early fall 2018 grand opening.



"Complete overhaul of the lobby area," said Clarksburg City Manager Martin Howe. "It was not ADA accessible. So the new steps have been placed in. And a new ADA accessible ramp has been placed."

Moving outside.



"The west addition it will consist of dressing rooms, prop shops, loading docks and on the second floor there will also be an opportunity for an educational center or a banquet room as well," said Howe.



The bar on the second floor of the theatre starts to take shape, as well as masonry work on the outside of the building.



"They are going to see a very technically updated and advanced facility offering all the concessions and anything that any theatre could offer but with that old flair that everyone knew from the Robinson Grand and keeping that character of Clarksburg still here," said Tolley.