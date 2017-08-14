Fairmont Senior High School Class of 1970 Leads Flood Relief

After the flash flood that devastated the Mannington community roughly two weeks ago, Fairmont Senior High School's class of 1970 stepped in to help. It started with a grassroots Facebook campaign created by Debbie Six, vice president of the alumni group, and ultimately led to donations by many members of the graduating class, totaling $2,050, to aid flood relief efforts.

On Monday, Six, along with other members of the effort, presented a check to Chris Chiles of Eight Days of Hope, a charity organization based out of Mississippi, that has been helping Mannington rebuild the community after the flood.

After presenting Chiles with the donation made by members of the class of 1970, including donations from members in 13 different states, Six made a challenge to other Fairmont Senior High School classes.

"All the outlying areas need help. The areas in Monongalia county, Harrison county, Marion county... They're all in need of help. So, I challenge all schools in the area, not just Marion county, but Monongalia county schools, Harrison county schools, Taylor county schools, the alumni associations, to see if they can beat what we did," said Six.

Relief efforts continue to occur in flood-damaged areas.