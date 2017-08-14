MonHealth Foundation Hosts 27th Annual Golf Tournament at Pete Dye

The MonHealth Foundation hosted a golf tournament Monday at Pete Dye Golf Course in Bridgeport.
MonHealth hosted the fundraiser as a way to raise money for a radiation therapy center at the hospital.
It was the 27th Annual Golf Tournament and organizers said many improvements have been made possible because of events like this.
"It goes to a variety of items. We raised over a million dollars in the first 26 years and we have done everything from anesthesia pumps to capital campaigns that put in the new wings at the hospital," said Bill Hennessey, executive director of MonHealth Foundation.
More than 100 individuals participated in the tournament and the foundation expects to raise around $45,000.